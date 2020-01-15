Outlander season 7 possible at Starz; spin-off hopes still alive







Today marked Starz making their presence felt at the TCA Winter Press Tour, and that included opportunities to talk Outlander. Season 5 is premiering on the network come February 16, and we know that a season 6 has already been ordered. The writers room has been open for the show for some time, and it’s going to be filming a little bit later this year.

So what about a season 7? Is there still some hope for the long-term future of the series, as well? Speaking (per Deadline) at the TCA Winter Press Tour today, here is some of what Jeffrey Hirsch, president and CEO of Starz, had to say on the subject:

“As long as the fans continue to crave the story, we’ll continue to have Outlander on the air … We are constantly talking to our partners at Sony and the show continues. We’re excited about season five and because we bought seasons five and six [together], we feel that arc is great and Ron and Meril are doing a great job.”

The simple translation here is this — if fans of Outlander remain on board the show, the series will continue. There is another quote that Maril Davis, executive producer, also gave to the publication: “There are still many more books to go. We’re willing if the actors are willing.”

Of course, there was some other great news that came out of the TCA event, as Hirsch also talked about potential sequels, spin-offs, and some other ideas related to the show:

“We think there’s a lot of opportunity in the Outlander universe to have story extensions, spin-offs or sequels, we continue to look at that and talk with our partners at Sony. Hopefully we’ll find something that feels great and that we can continue to tell that story.”

While this may be exciting, know this — there are no firm plans for a spin-off just yet. It’s just something that is on the network’s mind. While a Lord John Grey spin-off would make the most sense, there’s no verification that this is precisely what we’re going to have a chance to see. We don’t know if there would even be a spin-off while the original show is on the air.

How long do you want to see Outlander last as a series?

