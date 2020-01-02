NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama, Amanda Pachenco engaged!







Mrs. Carter: The new year is clearly starting out in a pretty wonderful way for Wilmer Valderrama — after all, the actor is engaged to longtime girlfriend Amanda Pachenco!

In a new post on Instagram on New Year’s Day, the NCIS star made the news official with a message reading “it’s just us now.” (See below.) If you look at the comments, Wilmer’s already received well-wishes from many of his NCIS co-stars including Maria Bello (Sloane), Emily Wickersham (Bishop), Diona Reasonover (Kasie), and Brian Dietzen (Palmer). That speaks to how well-liked he is on set, plus the familial nature of the show as a whole. They celebrate one another’s victories and life achievements, just like they’re present for each other in tough times.

Valderrama and model Pachenco have been together for some time, as they often share photos and videos of each other doing things together all around the world. The symbolism of proposing on New Year’s Day is likely a way to ensure that the new year starts off in a positive, hopeful light — it’s a chance for the two of them to spend much of year planning their future, and that goes beyond just a wedding.

For NCIS fans, this proposal is happening five days before the show’s return to television — and an episode that will be geared mostly around Cote de Pablo as Ziva David is back for what could be her final appearance on the show (though we are hopeful that the door is open for more down the road).

What happens beyond this? Hopefully, there will be a chance for Wilmer to get some more spotlight episodes, as well! I’ve really liked a lot of the vulnerable storylines the writers have handed Nick Torres, since he often does have so much confidence in everything that he does. It’s interesting to see what happens when some of that gets broken down and shaken.

For now, let’s send all of our congratulations and well-wishes to Wilmer and Amanda! This has to be an exciting time for the two of them. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

View this post on Instagram “It’s just us now” 01-01-2020 A post shared by Wilmer Valderrama (@wilmervalderrama) on Jan 1, 2020 at 9:30pm PST

