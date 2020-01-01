CNN New Year’s Eve brings back Grape Lady viral video







Remember Grape Lady? She was one of the most legendary internet stars in the early days of videos. What this happened to be was a grape-stomping video during a news broadcast — think one of those remote segments that goes terribly wrong. The poor woman fell over, and her sounds of pain became the stuff of legend.

Yet, somehow, Anderson Cooper got compared to Grape Lady on CNN’s New Year’s Eve telecast. Why? It had to do with the way that he drinks. The host is not an avid drinker and yet, when he took a shot last year, he set off a tweeting frenzy. One of the best tweets was the Grape Lady comparison, and that led to it being a moment this year.

We’ve said this before and we’ll say this a million more times — CNN’s broadcast is the best on the night. It’s so weird and wonderful and hilarious. The more Grape Lady references, the better off the world will be.

One of the more interesting aspects about the Grape Lady video in particular is just how mysterious the woman, Melissa Sander, is after the fact. There have been a lot of inaccurate reporting on her over the years, including interview “quotes” that are not fully accurate. It’s hard probably to be known for one thing like this, and the best thing we would do in her shoes is just laugh about it and then try to move on to the best of her ability.

The only thing that could match up the reference to Grape Lady is seeing Richard Quest dressed as a character in Cats — ironically, he may have been just as good as the movie Cats. (Unfortunately, Andy Cohen made this joke live on air a few seconds after we wrote this down — oh well. Consider this just one of the overused words of the day.)

