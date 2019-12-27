grown-ish season 3 promo: Zoey Johnson’s highs and lows







grown-ish season 3 is going to arrive on Freeform in just three weeks — January 16 isn’t that far away anymore! We know that there’s going to be a lot of interesting stuff coming up on this batch of episodes, as well, with the lead-off being the start of junior year.

At the start of the season, be prepared to see Zoey back in London, and with that, she’s got a new sense of self and a new sort of confidence. Being in another country for a long period of time can get you a little bit of a different perspective on the world, and maybe she’ll end up having it now. In the promo below (via SpoilerTV), it does feel as though Zoey is ready for whatever the world throws at her … but she also knows well enough at this point that the moment she feels confident, something arrives that causes all of her previous plans to fall apart.

Want a few more details now about some of what you can expect to see through these episodes? Then we suggest that you check out synopses below for the first few installments.

Season 3 premiere, “Crunch Time” (January 16) – “It’s Junior year and the gang throws an HBCU-themed Homecoming party to kick off the semester at their new off-campus house. Zoey returns from her summer internship abroad and realizes that she has to confront her feelings for Aaron and Luca quickly. When she learns about Luca’s grand gesture last semester, she needs to decide how she feels about it while balancing the high demand of her dream job, working for Joey Bada$$. Meanwhile, the rest of the crew is left to deal with some of the repercussions of their big mistakes before summer break, including an unexpected reveal of someone expecting.”

Season 3 episode 2, “D–n” (January 23) – “The crew tries their best to cope with a shocking surprise, but another unexpected bomb sends Zoey into a spiral.”

Season 3 episode 3, “Close Friends” (January 30) – “When Nomi challenges Zoey to try to be friends with Luca after their breakup, Zoey is forced to consider the age-old question, “Is it possible to be friends with your ex?” Meanwhile, Jazz and Doug try to help Vivek navigate the world of dating apps.”

By the end of the first three episodes, you should get a better sense of what the world is going to look like in season 3 — let alone what some of the long-term struggles will be. There’s a lot to be excited about!

Related News – Be sure to get some other insight when it comes to the series

What do you most want to see on grown-ish season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, be sure to stick around to get some more news and information. (Photo: Freeform.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







