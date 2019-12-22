Ray Donovan season 7 episode 7 spoilers: ‘The Transfer Agent’







Curious to learn what’s coming on Ray Donovan season 7 episode 7? Then be prepared for a story in “The Transfer Agent” that could be full of chaos. Revelations are coming down, missions are being taken on, and we think that there could be some jaws on the ground at the end of it.

Let’s just put it like this — Mickey Donovan is the sort of character where, when he learns something, he’s going to act on it. Some of the other characters just better be prepared for whatever the latest ramifications could be. As a viewer, the tension here should be enticing … but for everyone else in the fictional world, it could send their brains into various tailspins.

Want to get some more news on Ray Donovan season 7 episode 7? Then take a look at the all-new synopsis below:

Mickey finally learns the truth about the botched heist; Ray and Molly track down Sandy and Mickey by any means necessary.

Remember that when this episode of Ray Donovan concludes, we’re going to be at a spot in which more than half of the season is gone. There’s not a whole lot of time left for subtly building things up anymore. You just have to act, and act quickly … and we certainly hope that this gives the show an opportunity to bust out a few more crazy twists.

Also, can Showtime go ahead and give a season 8 renewal already? We’re still not altogether sure that this is a series that is going to last more than eight seasons, but we at least want to ensure that it has a chance to make it that far. Everyone who’s loved this show over the years deserves an opportunity to help send it off into the sunset. (We’d still be cool with a season 9 too — we just want a proper ending. Is that too much to ask?)

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to Ray Donovan!

What do you want to see when it comes to Ray Donovan season 7 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the comments, and be sure to stick around for some other news. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







