Is Emergence new tonight on ABC? Episode 10 promo

Let’s go ahead and get the bad news out of the way for now: You better prepare yourself for a long wait until the show comes back on the air! The mystery is coming to a temporary halt, and it’s not one that will be resolved either this week or next. The show will return on Tuesday, January 7, and that’s where it will kick off a run of episodes that will bring you up to the season finale. Just go ahead and know this: It’s not a story that will end quietly. We’ve already seen all sorts of twists and turns aplenty revolving around Piper, and we have to imagine that these are going to continue moving into the new year. This wouldn’t be the same show that it is otherwise.

If you do want to get a few more details as to what’s coming, we suggest taking a look at the promo below! We were hoping that there was going to be a few more details out there on the future of Emergence at present, but that’s not something that the network was clearly looking to hand down.

As we do continue this hiatus, though, know this — the best way to ensure the future of Emergence is to watch live! The ratings for the series at the moment aren’t exactly great, and they’re certainly not at the level where we feel good about a season 2 renewal. With there only being a few episodes left, there are only so many chances to see if that’s going to change … but there’s always a chance in the world of TV. We’d never rule something out entirely!

