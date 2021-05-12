FBI season 2 episode 15 spoilers: Could ‘Trigger Effect’ set up finale?







Next week FBI season 2 episode 15 will bring you one of the most gruesome cases of the season, and you have to wonder if it’s setting up more. “Trigger Effect” is the last episode leading into the finale, and don’t you think it has to be setting up something more?

Before we say too much else, let’s go ahead and set the stage for the story to come. Take a look at the full FBI season 2 episode 15 synopsis below:

“Trigger Effect” — While investigating a mass casualty incident at a New York City restaurant, the team scrambles to determine if it was racially motivated and if there was more than one gunman. Also, Maggie starts to notice troubling behavior from her co-worker, Elise (Vedette Lim), on FBI, Tuesday, May 18 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Could these two stories be linked? We’re not so sure of that, but there is a reasonably good good chance that Elise could have a significant role in how this season wraps up. Because both FBI and FBI: Most Wanted have each been renewed for another season, the writers may have known for a while that they’d be setting the stage for more. Sure, both of these shows are largely procedural but, at the same time, there are some long-term stories that the writers are trying to nurture.

The only thing that we can tell you about the May 25 finale is simply this: The title is “Straight Flush.” Why are we getting a poker reference for the final episode of the season? It could be tied to a case, or because there is a great deal of risk involved.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to FBI right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to FBI season 2 episode 15?

How do you think this story is going to wrap up? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







