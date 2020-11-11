Blue Bloods season 11: See the latest family dinner tease







Do we have one of our first teases of family dinner from Blue Bloods season 11? We do think there’s a possibility of that.

The photo below comes from the official Instagram of star Will Estes — it remains to be seen if this is actually from a specific family dinner within this season or just a promotional image, but it’s a reminder that CBS is well aware of the value that this has with a lot of viewers out there. Family dinner is a touchstone of this show, much like it is a touchstone of a lot of people in their everyday lives.

We’ll admit that entering this season, we were nervous as to how family dinner was going to work. Would the producers abandon it, provided that these things are harder to do in the era of the pandemic? We know that the virus is being written into the story somewhat, but it’s possible that the premiere takes place in a post-pandemic world or the Reagans have figured out some other way to ensure their safety.

We know that there will be some people out there wondering where Nicky is within this photo — we have no specific answer for that, though we know that Sami Gayle is still listed as a series regular. (We understand that Jack Reagan isn’t there either, but he’s been MIA from the table by and large for a while.)

What do you want to see in terms of family dinner on Blue Bloods season 11?

