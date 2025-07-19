And Just Like That season 3 episode 9 preview: Last before finale

As we look towards And Just Like That season 3 episode 9 on HBO Max next week, one thing feels abundantly clear: Aidan is going to keep being messy.

After all, we already saw the inklings in this past episode of the guy sniffing around Carrie’s neighbor Duncan, who she claims is mostly a professional connection and nothing else. So why is he sitting down with him with a coffee in the new preview?

If you head over to the link here now, you can see the full preview for what is to come, one that does indicate that Carrie is getting increasingly frustrated with what her boyfriend is doing. Is he threatened by Duncan? Clearly, but it may also come from a place of larger insecurity at the same time. We know that him sleeping with Kathy may be prompting this to a certain degree, and that may also be eating away at Carrie, as well.

As for what else we know is coming in this And Just Like That episode, let’s just say that Miranda is going to need to have a conversation with Joy about dumping out the gin. We do think that she is going to be okay but, at the same time, there needs to be have a larger conversation about making sure that both of them are comfortable at all times. Meanwhile … Charlotte is fainting? Haven’t she and Harry gone through enough?

There are only two more episodes this season and with that in mind, let’s just hope that there is a lot of exciting and/or crazy stuff coming the rest of the way. Whatever is going to happen in episode 9 will almost certainly set the table for the finale.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

