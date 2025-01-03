Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 6 promo: Is Dio a problem?

What is going on with Dio? This is one big question we are left to wonder heading into Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 6.

Here is what we know about this guy at the moment — he is Deb’s boyfriend, but there is something super-odd about him. For a guy of his age, he seems to be shockingly self-aware and mature, making sure that Deb feels comfortable and supported in almost any moment. This is what you would want an ideal boyfriend to be, but it feels almost too orchestrated on his part. That’s without even mentioning the creepiness of him wanting to be with someone still in high school.

If you head over to the link here, you can see now a preview for the next new episode that signals further that Harry wants Dexter to keep watch on Deb and Dio, perhaps to better identify his true intentions.

Let’s just remember this for a moment here: There is no way things work out well, since we know what happens with Deb within the original show. The worst-case scenario here is that Dio has been hired by a cartel or some sort of criminal group to earn Deb’s trust and get close to her, mostly to leverage this against Miami Metro and Harry down the road. Is there a chance that this could also lead to Dexter’s sister wanting to join the police for down the road? It’s another thing we know is coming.

One other important note…

This preview certainly suggests that we are going to see even more drama when it comes to the Jimmy Powell case. Is a serial killer now on the loose, doing something similar to what happened to the judge’s son? It certainly feels that way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

