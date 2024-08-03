Strange Things 5 premiere date: An August 2024 update

What could we be learning about Strange Things season 5 between and the end of the month? There are a few things that are clear already.

So, where do we start? Well, let’s just go ahead and note here that filming for the final season is now past its halfway point and on the surface, it would be great to say that this is a step in the right direction! However, this is where we remind you that there is a lot of work to be done; not only that, but some of the stuff coming up is the most difficult! There is a lot of work taking place when it comes to post-production, and making sure that a lot of the stories have the proper editing and visual effects done in advance. If that happens, there is a good chance that we could be looking at a late 2025 / early 2026 start, but a lot of the specifics will come down to how Netflix decides to release a lot of these stories over time.

For now, let’s just say that if you have any enormous hopes for news on Stranger Things this month, you are probably going to be disappointed. This is not us trying to be pessimistic. Rather, it is just a reminder of how much work needs to be done, and also how reluctant the streaming service is going to be to get some of that information out there too far in advance. We know that this is one of Netflix’s most high-profile releases but for at least the rest of the year, we tend to think that a lot of the attention is going to be centered around another in Squid Game. This show is scheduled at present to come out starting on December 26, with its third and final season set for 2025.

With the end of Stranger Things, the only word we would use to describe it is “epic.” All of the cards are going to be on the table at this point, and how would you have it any other way?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

