9-1-1 season 7: Oliver Stuck on Buck, Eddie possibility

We probably don’t have to tell you think, but Buck and Eddie on 9-1-1 are easily one of the most popular ‘ships on all of TV. It’s been that way for years, long before the reveal this season that Buck is discovering his bisexuality. It feels like there could be a story to explore here down the road, but it also means that there are a lot of steps that would need to be taken.

For starters, Eddie would have to be willing to explore his own sexuality. Also, the feelings between the two would have to turn romantic. There is a lot of work that still needs to be done, and we don’t think the producers are willing to rush anything. Given that there is a 9-1-1 season 8 officially greenlit now, there is potentially plenty of time and space to look into this.

While star Oliver Stark can only look so far into the future here, he made it clear in a new episode of the Zach Sang Show that he is open to exploring Buck and Eddie romantically should the opportunity arise:

“I’m open to it. You know, there’s obviously stuff there and there’s a chemistry between us … Yeah, if it goes there then I think it would be [something I would do].”

We certainly think that a possible revelation around the two would work great as a season 7 finale cliffhanger — but we’ll have to wait for weeks to see if something in this vein happens. The first-responder drama is currently on hiatus, and the plan for now seems to be it coming back in early May. Buck and Eddie have each been involved recently with the likes of Tommy and Marisol, but there is no guarantee that either one of these relationships is going to last too much longer.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to 9-1-1, including what is going to be coming on the next new episode

Are you still rooting to see Buck and Eddie together over on 9-1-1?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







