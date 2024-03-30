Gen V season 2: The lead-up to filming

If you are a huge fan of Gen V, then we’re starting to get close to an important time — the start of filming! There is so much to be excited for, especially since there was such a big cliffhanger at the end of season 1 involving a handful of different characters.

Is there a chance that some characters could cross over onto The Boys when it premieres in just over two months? Sure, but we also have a feeling not all of them will. There is a hypothetical chance that Marie, Emma, Jordan, and Andre are all still going to be trapped in that same facility when the show comes back on the air — we just hope that you’re prepared for it.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE BOYS!

Speaking of being prepared, that is also what the cast is doing right now! They have already started to arrive back in Toronto, where the show and The Boys often film. Before too long, there may at least be a few small teases from the cast and crew on-set, though we don’t expect too many things to be given away!

After all, consider this — there may be a risk of not just spoiling Gen V season 2, but also The Boys season 4 given that they are each a part of the same world and one informs the other. This is a tricky spot for the cast and crew to be in, given the fact that they are going to learn a lot more about both shows far before anyone else.

When will we all get a chance to see season 2 premiere?

Truthfully, it won’t be anytime soon and it’s best to prepare for that now. This show takes a good while to film and just about as long in post-production adding in all of those special effects.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Gen V now, including other premiere date talk

What are you most excited to check out now moving into Gen V season 2?

Share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







