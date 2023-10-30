Interview with the Vampire season 2 reportedly close to wrapping

If you are excited to check out Interview with the Vampire season 2 over on AMC, we have some good news! While we do not have any sort of official confirmation now about a premiere date, there are some things to share. Take, for example, the fact that filming is close to being done.

In a new post on Twitter, IWTV Daily notes that production on the latest batch of episodes is about to wrap up in Prague. What does that mean? Well, the answer to this is rather simple, as we are getting pretty darn close to the end of this chapter. The Anne Rice series is one of the biggest shows the cable network has outside of the greater The Walking Dead universe and with that in mind, they will do whatever they can to make things big.

So what will season 2 look like? Well, the next chapter of Louis’ life is moving overseas to Europe, where we will learn more about Lestat’s past and also meet a number of new faces at the same exact time. Meanwhile, there is a new actress playing Claudia, who will remain imperative to the Interview with the Vampire narrative.

At the time of this writing, we hope that we are going to have a chance to see the second season premiere when we get around to the spring. That would allow AMC to really start teasing it over the course of the winter.

Remember that in addition to this season of the series, there is also another batch of episodes coming for Mayfair Witches. We just have to wait and see precisely when it is back.

