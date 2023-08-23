The Bear season 3: Is a season 4 renewal also coming?

We recognize that at the time of this writing, there is no official word on The Bear season 3 over at FX — and absolutely that is frustrating! How can we not want more of this world and these characters?

Now that we have said this, we should go ahead and note that we are considering the future of this series to be very much a foregone conclusion as honestly, it is hard to know how else to see it. The second season proved to be even more of a breakout hit than the first, and we wouldn’t be surprised if chapter 3 shatters some Hulu streaming records, no matter when it premieres.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE BEAR videos!

We know that it is fairly surprising that there is no season 3 renewal yet, and we have cited the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes as a significant reason why that may be. With that being said, is there a more stealthy reason we we haven’t heard more, and is that tied somehow to a possible season 4?

Let’s just put it this way — it would not be a shock at all if we see a multi-season renewal here, given that FX has done this with some of their programming before. Also, this would give the creative team an opportunity to plan far ahead and know that they are not going to be going anywhere for a good while — and we certainly do think that there is some value in that! It is nice to know sometimes that you have a decent life ahead and you don’t have to constantly look over your shoulder. (Would The Bear be doing that anyway? It’s hard to know.)

If we do get a two-season renewal, odds are again that we could be waiting until after the strikes in order to see it. Nonetheless, this is something that does feel like a possibility, and it would be rather interesting to see if something like this happens.

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding the future of The Bear, including when a season 3 could premiere

Do you think we could get a renewal for The Bear season 3 as well as a season 4?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates coming in the near future.

(Photo: FX.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







