Before The Boys season 4, Homelander has another big cameo

While you prepare to see The Boys season 4 at some point more than likely next year, can we rejoice in more Homelander content?

Well, this afternoon at San Diego Comic-Con it was announced that the comic-book character (played by Antony Starr on the Prime Video series) is going to be appearing in Mortal Kombat 1 as a special guest character. This goes along with two other characters with both TV and comic-book ties in Peacemaker (who has his own Max series) as well as Omni-Man of Invincible fame.

This is the second major The Boys – video game crossover over the past few weeks, as the Call of Duty franchise is doing something with him plus Black Noir and Starlight. These product integrations are a way to keep people talking leading up to the return of season 4 — though in the case of Mortal Kombat, you also still have to wait a couple of months in order to see the game come out. Ironically, it is going to be out a little over a week before the spin-off TV series Gen V arrives on Prime Video. Regardless of whether or not Starr makes a cameo, we do tend to think that Homelander will make his presence felt in the final product there.

So what actually is happening with The Boys season 4?

Well, for starters, we should note that production is already done in Toronto. However, it may still be on hold due in part to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. We hope that the writers and actors get paid what they deserve at some point in the months ahead, and in early 2024 maybe the ball will get rolling a little bit more when it comes to The Boys related content.

