The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 finale: Is Armstrong dead?

As we move forward into The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1, there are a lot of different things well worth thinking about.

Want to know a big one? Well, to us it’s as simple as how far Maggie is willing to go in order to ensure that she finds her son Hershel. That includes leaving Armstrong behind with the walkers and protecting Negan all the while.

Do we think that Lauren Cohan’s character really wants to ensure that Negan is a-okay? Hardly, but at the same time, there’s a realization here on some level that she still needs him. Armstrong is an impediment to that. Speaking about showrunner Eli Jorné to Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what the actress and executive producer had to say:

“Eli really does this with all the characters … We’ve put this show on the air for a long time and there’s a lot of violence within the show. A lot of us understand the place these characters are in and how those moves and those actions are necessitated. These are traumatized people trotting through the world doing questionable things all of the time. I will never say that it is equal to what Negan did, but I am going to say that it’s a story of these people having to almost become a zombie just to get through it, and keep the blinders up. And then it’s also about a parent doing something that she thinks she has to do.”

We do think that Maggie is going to do anything she deems necessary the rest of the season to help make sure Hershel is okay, even if that means there are more dead bodies that fall during the journey. Our advice is rather simple: Go ahead and prepare accordingly.

(Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

