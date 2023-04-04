Blue Bloods season 13 episode 17 spoilers: Larry Manetti’s story?

Is Blue Bloods season 13 episode 17 on Friday going to be when we finally see Larry Manetti stop by? We know people out there have been waiting to see him for some time.

There is, after all, such a fun Easter egg quality that comes about with him having a guest spot on the show. Remember this: Manetti was a part of the original Magnum PI once upon a time alongside Tom Selleck. Any chance you can nod back to those days is always fun.

According to a report from TVLine, Friday’s new episode of the crime drama is going to be when Larry stops by. On this show he is playing a retired cop by the name of Sam Velucci. When you look at the synopsis for this upcoming episode (titled “Smoke & Mirrors”), it is hard to figure out where he fits in precisely:

“Smoke & Mirrors” – Frank clashes with the Dream Team when one of the members becomes the focus of a departmental investigation. Also, Jamie and Danny team up to investigate a series of carjackings involving one of Danny’s criminal informants; Eddie and her partner, Badillo (Ian Quinlan), help a woman being stalked by a man she met on a dating app; and Erin is determined to find the culprit behind online attacks on her boss, district attorney Crawford (Roslyn Ruff), on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, April 7 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

By the end of this episode, we’d obviously love for Manetti and Selleck to share a scene, but nothing is altogether guaranteed at present. Instead, let’s just hope that there are a few memorable moments and at the very least, we have a real chance to just see a compelling story all across the board.

There are only a handful of episodes left on Blue Bloods season 13 — and yea, we feel super-lucky to note that a season 14 renewal is already official. Let’s hope more news surfaces on that soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

