Is 1923 new this week on Paramount+? Following what we got with the epic premiere event, doesn’t it make some sense to get a little bit more?

Of course, it goes without saying that we would like to see the story continue for Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, and the remainder of the cast. Why wouldn’t we? The first episode got off to a fantastic start, as we had a chance to meet the newest iteration of the Duttons. There was a lot to be excited about there, and we also saw Taylor Sheridan work hard to really showcase this big, multi-dimensional world where a lot of big surprises could still be lurking around the corner.

Unfortunately, this is where we also have some bad news now: We’re not going to have a chance to see this story continued, at least for the time being, until January 1. We know it seems a little bit strange for this show to premiere and go off the air again for a week and honestly, it is strange! We don’t know how anyone can think something otherwise.

Yet, there is a method to the madness of the folks at Paramount+ and Paramount Network. They wanted the premiere to be available following a new episode of Yellowstone, but they don’t want one to release on Christmas Day where no one will be around in order to see it. This extra week also makes it so that the post-production crew are not as under the gun with some of the remaining episodes, which is probably also valuable since the show filmed not that long ago.

Expect to see more struggles at the ranch as we see the state of Montana creep into the Great Depression earlier than some other places in the United States. Meanwhile, there are dangers aplenty coming in the form of both disease and also outside threats. In the end, we just hope that you’re ready…

