Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date: The biggest trailer factor

At this point, it should be clear that there are a TON of determining factors when it comes to a Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date at Showtime, let alone a trailer. Is there one that stands out above the rest? At the very least, that feels like a worthy subject of conversation right now.

The first thing that we should go ahead and note here is that for now, the network is not feeling that much of a reason to hurry anything along. They don’t have to! The new season is probably still at least a few months away from premiering, and typically date announcements and trailer releases are only one and a half or two months out. If you’re lucky, you can get them two and a half months early. The biggest reason we haven’t had any of these reveals yet is simply a matter of us being too far away.

Let’s put it like this: Showtime wants people to talk about the new season leading up steadily to the premiere. If they shared this news now, they may have some internalized fear that people will discuss it, only to then move on or forget about when Yellowjackets is actually coming back. We don’t anticipate it returning until at least March. There is at least a case to be made for announcing something next month, but there is also no clear reason to rush.

Is there enough footage out there at this point to release a trailer? We are at least confident in an answer here: Yes, there’s more than enough. Filming has been going on for a few months now, and typically, trailers comprise footage from the earlier part of a season. (The last thing anyone wants to do is give something major away from close to the finale.) This is not an issue of resources or the necessary footage; it’s more of a matter of timing. Even though people are talking a little bit about the show right now thanks to Christina Ricci in Wednesday, clearly that is not enough.

