Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Expanding the story

As some of you may know already, Ted Lasso season 3 is done with production, and that brings us closer to the all-important premiere. It also brings us a little bit closer to a return date announcement.

While we wish that we had some sort of specific timeline as to when that announcement is going to be, we do think that it’s not the only big reveal that Apple TV+ could be making coming up. There’s obviously something to be said for a final season announcement (which has been speculated about for months), and then there is also the possibility of either extended episodes and/or a spin-off.

Of all of these things, which announcement is the most likely? To us, it’s the idea of longer episodes. We wouldn’t be shocked if the premiere or the finale ends up being around 60 minutes long, especially since there are so many necessary characters and stories at this point. Some episodes in season 2 already went far longer than your standard episode of a comedy series, and this is a tradition that could continue for at least the short-term future.

As for the other two announcements we mentioned, let’s get into those for a second…

A possible final season – We tend to think that the only way Apple TV+ announces this is if they think there is a 0% chance that they are going to be back for more down the road. We think they want to keep their options open in the event that Jason Sudeikis comes up with another big idea.

A spin-off – Nothing has been announces as of yet, but don’t be even remotely surprised if we learn about it over the next few months. If this is the final season, the streaming service is going to want more. The challenge here is coming up with the right idea and then making sure the right people are involved.

