Blue Bloods season 13 episode 2 video: ‘Ghosted’ sneak peeks!

Friday night is going to bring Blue Bloods season 13 episode 2 to CBS, so why not check out some previews all about it now?

The first thing we should note about the sneak peeks below is that there’s a mistake in the title — they claim to be from the episode “First Blush,” but that is actually one airing on October 21. Rest assured, these are for Friday’s installment “Ghosted.”

Let’s start off here with the Frank preview, as this one poses (you guessed it) a pretty difficult dilemma for the police commissioner: What is the right appropriate memorial protocol for a former PC with a questionable history on the job? How do you honor someone who wasn’t always honorable? There are a lot of components to this, and that’s why Tom Selleck’s character has the Dream Team around him. Gormley, Garrett, and Baker can steer him in the right direction, or at the very least allow him to realize something that may already be on his mind.

As for the second preview, let’s just say this one is a bit more family dinner-focused as Eddie poses a question to the group: How do they remember the first time they were heartbroken? It leads to a few different stories from the Reagans, and of course this does lead us to wonder why she’s bringing it up in the first place. Odds are, it is tied to her story elsewhere in the episode, as Badillo’s ex-girlfriend shows up and vandalizes her car. Why do that? It’s clear that there is nothing going on romantically with the two of them — Eddie is married — but there are times when people don’t think rationally in the midst of heartbreak. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens here.

Related – Get some more news when it comes to Blue Bloods right now, including more all about the future

What are you most excited to see when it comes to Blue Bloods season 13 episode 2 on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back around for other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







