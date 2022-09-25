Is City on a Hill new tonight on Showtime? Season 4 talk

Is City on a Hill new tonight on Showtime? Are we going to be diving more into this world very soon? We know that when it comes to these characters, the crimes at the center of the story, and the complicated nature of the time period, there is always going to be more to say. Personally, we DO hope that there are chances to explore a lot more in the near future.

Unfortunately, though, none of this means that we’re going to have a chance to do so tonight.

Last week’s episode was the final episode of season 3, and it’s true that City on a Hill operates with fairly short seasons by and large. You dive into the world, get hooked on the story, and then it’s over and you are left again wanting more. The unfortunate reality here is that at the time of this writing, there is no confirmation we’re going to get more. The series has not been renewed for additional episodes, and there’s no definite timetable as to when Showtime will announce something. We’d certainly hope to get a better understanding of what’s next over the next few weeks, but it’s going to be up to how fast they can make a decision — which will be based not only on the total viewership, but also how strong the retention is from start to finish here.

So provided that the series IS renewed for a season 4, when could we get it? A lot of that could depend on the timing of the announcement, but for now we’re looking towards a launch in either late 2023 or early 2024. That makes the most sense at least based on everything we’ve heard so far, and we don’t know why the network would want to hold out any longer than this since they like their shows to be annual events if possible.

