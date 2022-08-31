Survivor 43 cast, early teases revealed by CBS

In just a matter of a few short weeks the premiere of Survivor 43 is going to arrive on CBS — why not learn a little more about the cast right now?

Today, the network confirmed that eighteen people who are going to be a part of the season; meanwhile, they also described the season as follows in a press release:

These determined castaways require strong social skills, strategic acumen and physical endurance. They will be divided into three tribes of six and face a faster, more extreme season from the moment they step on the beach. The moral dilemmas and unpredictable situations will test even the strongest competitor, as food is scarce, rewards and supplies are minimal, and the mental and physical challenges require players to make impossible decisions and adjust their strategies every day.

We should just go ahead and say this now: We really hope there are fewer twists this season, but we probably won’t get our way with that. The show is still fun, but the post-Winners at War era has lost some of the magic with the lack of themes and having more reliance on twists to the game as opposed to the people.

Anyhow, take a look at the participants below.

Name: Cassidy Clark

Age: 26

Hometown: Plano, Texas

Current Residence: Austin, Texas

Occupation: Designer

Name: Cody Assenmacher

Age: 35

Hometown: Preston, Iowa

Current Residence: Honolulu, Hawaii

Occupation: Elevator sales

Name: Dwight Moore Age: 22 Hometown: Palo Alto, Calif. Current Residence: Collierville, Tenn. Occupation: Graduate student Name: Elisabeth “Elie” Scott Age: 31 Hometown: Atlanta, Ga. Current Residence: Salt Lake City, Utah Occupation: Clinical psychologist Name: Geo Bustamante Age: 36 Hometown: Miami, Fla. Current Residence: Honolulu, Hawaii Occupation: Project manager Name: James Jones Age: 37 Hometown: Philadelphia, Pa. Current Residence: Philadelphia, Pa. Occupation: Event planner Name: Jeanine Zheng Age: 24 Hometown: South Hamilton, Mass. Current Residence: San Francisco, Calif. Occupation: UX designer Name: Jesse Lopez Age: 30 Hometown: Venice, Calif. Current Residence: Durham, N.C. Occupation: Political science PhD

Name: Justine Brennan Age: 29 Hometown: Sunnyvale, Calif. Current Residence: Marina Del Rey, Calif. Occupation: Cyber security sales Name: Karla Cruz Godoy Age: 28 Hometown: San Diego, Calif. Current Residence: Newark, Del. Occupation: Educational project manager

Name: Lindsay Carmine Age: 42 Hometown: Greensboro, N.C. Current Residence: Downingtown, Pa. Occupation: Pediatric nurse Name: Mike ‘Gabler’ Gabler Age: 52 Hometown: Houston, Texas Current Residence: Meridian, Idaho Occupation: Heart valve specialist Name: Morriah Young Age: 28 Hometown: Philadelphia, Pa. Current Residence: Philadelphia, Pa. Occupation: Teacher Name: Nneka Ejere Age: 43 Hometown: Weatherford, Texas Current Residence: Weatherford, Texas Occupation: Pharmacist

Name: Noelle Lambert Age: 25 Hometown: Londonderry, N.H. Current Residence: Manchester, N.H. Occupation: U.S. Paralympian Name: Owen Knight Age: 30 Hometown: Bethesda, Md. Current Residence: New Orleans, La. Occupation: College admissions director

Name: Ryan Medrano Age: 25 Hometown: Savannah, Ga. Current Residence: El Paso, Texas Occupation: Warehouse associate Name: Sami Layadi Age: 19 Hometown: Las Vegas, Nev. Current Residence: Las Vegas, Nev. Occupation: Pet cremator

