Survivor 43 cast, early teases revealed by CBS

Survivor 43In just a matter of a few short weeks the premiere of Survivor 43 is going to arrive on CBS — why not learn a little more about the cast right now?

Today, the network confirmed that eighteen people who are going to be a part of the season; meanwhile, they also described the season as follows in a press release:

These determined castaways require strong social skills, strategic acumen and physical endurance. They will be divided into three tribes of six and face a faster, more extreme season from the moment they step on the beach. The moral dilemmas and unpredictable situations will test even the strongest competitor, as food is scarce, rewards and supplies are minimal, and the mental and physical challenges require players to make impossible decisions and adjust their strategies every day.

We should just go ahead and say this now: We really hope there are fewer twists this season, but we probably won’t get our way with that. The show is still fun, but the post-Winners at War era has lost some of the magic with the lack of themes and having more reliance on twists to the game as opposed to the people.

Anyhow, take a look at the participants below.

NameCassidy Clark

Age: 26

Hometown: Plano, Texas

Current Residence: Austin, Texas

Occupation: Designer

NameCody Assenmacher

Age: 35

Hometown: Preston, Iowa

Current Residence: Honolulu, Hawaii

Occupation: Elevator sales

NameDwight Moore

Age: 22

Hometown: Palo Alto, Calif.

Current Residence: Collierville, Tenn.

Occupation: Graduate student

NameElisabeth “Elie” Scott

Age: 31

Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.

Current Residence: Salt Lake City, Utah

Occupation: Clinical psychologist

NameGeo Bustamante

Age: 36

Hometown: Miami, Fla.

Current Residence: Honolulu, Hawaii

Occupation: Project manager

NameJames Jones

Age: 37

Hometown: Philadelphia, Pa.

Current Residence: Philadelphia, Pa.

Occupation: Event planner

NameJeanine Zheng

Age: 24

Hometown: South Hamilton, Mass.

Current Residence: San Francisco, Calif.

Occupation: UX designer

NameJesse Lopez

Age: 30

Hometown: Venice, Calif.

Current Residence: Durham, N.C.

Occupation: Political science PhD

NameJustine Brennan

Age: 29

Hometown: Sunnyvale, Calif.

Current Residence: Marina Del Rey, Calif.

Occupation: Cyber security sales

NameKarla Cruz Godoy

Age: 28

Hometown: San Diego, Calif.

Current Residence: Newark, Del.

Occupation: Educational project manager

NameLindsay Carmine

Age: 42

Hometown: Greensboro, N.C.

Current Residence: Downingtown, Pa.

Occupation: Pediatric nurse

NameMike ‘Gabler’ Gabler

Age: 52

Hometown: Houston, Texas

Current Residence: Meridian, Idaho

Occupation: Heart valve specialist

NameMorriah Young

Age: 28

Hometown: Philadelphia, Pa.

Current Residence: Philadelphia, Pa.

Occupation: Teacher

NameNneka Ejere

Age: 43

Hometown: Weatherford, Texas

Current Residence: Weatherford, Texas

Occupation: Pharmacist

 

NameNoelle Lambert

Age: 25

Hometown: Londonderry, N.H.

Current Residence: Manchester, N.H.

Occupation: U.S. Paralympian

NameOwen Knight

Age: 30

Hometown: Bethesda, Md.

Current Residence: New Orleans, La.

Occupation: College admissions director

NameRyan Medrano

Age: 25

Hometown: Savannah, Ga.

Current Residence: El Paso, Texas

Occupation: Warehouse associate

NameSami Layadi

Age: 19

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nev.

Current Residence: Las Vegas, Nev.

Occupation: Pet cremator

What do you think about the Survivor 43 cast?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

