NCIS season 19 premiere spoilers: NCIS: Hawaii crossover ahead

If you recall, earlier this summer we reported that an NCIS – NCIS: Hawaii crossover event was going to happen. There was lots of smoke that Wilmer Valderrama was coming back on the spin-off show (that we reported on last month), and now more details all about it are officially out there.

According to a report from People Magazine, you are going to see cast members from both shows turn up on the September 19 premiere. Jason Antoon and Vanessa Lachey are going to take part in some events related to NCIS proper, while Valderrama and Katrina Law (pictured above) will have a role to play out in Hawaii.

Watch our NCIS season 19 finale review right away! Just in case you need to refresh your memory on what happened, we are more than happy to help. After you do that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for even more TV updates.

Are there some signs that the crossover this time around is going to be a little more expansive? It sure feels like it. Remember that when we caught wind of a possible NCIS: Hawaii crossover with Wilmer, it was prior to the start of NCIS season 19 filming. That means that he likely worked on the spin-off show in advance, since NCIS: Hawaii started production many weeks before the flagship show did. This means he could have a larger role in the crossover, and the same goes for Law. That’s one of the benefits that comes with doing the crossover at the start of the season!

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

On the flip side, we do have questions as to how this will work, given that NCIS has a big cliffhanger related to Alden Parker that needs to be addressed in the premiere. Will Tennant be able to help with that in some way? We sure hope so, and that the crossover really just helps to resolve this situation somehow.

Related – Check out a funny look behind the scenes of NCIS, courtesy of Katrina Law

What do you think about the NCIS – NCIS: Hawaii crossover kicking off the season?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







