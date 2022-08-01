Riverdale season 6 finale: The Archie Andrews – title travel twist!

Tonight on The CW we had the Riverdale season 6 finale, and we knew coming into the hour that there would be some crazy stuff. Remember that entering the hour, Archie and company were all facing death courtesy of the comet.

Was there any way to save all of them? Well, we sure wondered that amidst the romance (and the singing!) that we got over the course of the episode. Eventually, most of the responsibility lied on one Cheryl Blossom to see if there was a way to save the town. It took all the gifts from everyone in Riverdale to make this happen.

With that being said, there were consequences to what happened … but what could it be? Well, let’s just say that we’re now in a totally different timeline. At least one character still has the memories of what happened back in the show’s original world, but everyone else is now back in the 1950’s. James Dean has just died, and so much of modern technology is now completely out the window. The funniest thing about this twist is that for most of the series, we’ve seen Riverdale do what it can to move past the Archie Comics and what we tend to see in them. Now, entering the final season, we’re actually going back to the bare essence of what the comics once were.

Is there going to be a way to restore the previous timeline? That remains to be seen, but this could be a fun twist. All of a sudden, the show is a period piece, and it’s also one where Archie may not have a lot of help. He has to pretend to be a teenager and through that, come around to get some sort of answers.

