The Challenge USA cast: Big Brother, Survivor, Amazing Race stars!

CBS announced today the full cast for The Challenge USA, and there are a lot of familiar faces on board! We can’t say that we’re too shocked by that when you think about what the central premise of this was from the start: Bringing Big Brother, Survivor, and Amazing Race people together for an epic competition.

Before we get too far down the rabbit hole of discussing the cast, there are a couple of things we’re a little surprised about. Take, for starters, CBS casting so many Love Island people when there isn’t going to be another season on the network (it’s moving to Peacock). Also, why didn’t they put a person or two from Tough as Nails on here? It feels like some of them would be worthy competitors. It would’ve also been nice to get a couple of contestants from older Big Brother / Survivor seasons, but recency bias really won out here.

Now that we’ve spelled all of that out, go ahead and check out the list of everyone taking part below…

Domenick Abbate, SURVIVOR 36

Azah Awasum, BIG BROTHER 23

David Alexander, BIG BROTHER 21, 22

Tasha Fox, SURVIVOR 28, 31

Tyson Apostol, SURVIVOR 18, 20, 27 Winner, 40

Kyra Green, LOVE ISLAND 1

Cashel Barnett, LOVE ISLAND 1

Alyssa Lopez, BIG BROTHER 23

Ben Driebergen, SURVIVOR 35 Winner, 40

Sarah Lacina, SURVIVOR 28, 34 Winner, 40

Melvin “Cinco” Holland Jr., LOVE ISLAND 3

Tiffany Mitchell, BIG BROTHER 23

Danny McCray, SURVIVOR 41

Justine Ndiba, LOVE ISLAND 2 Winner

Enzo Palumbo, BIG BROTHER 12, 22

Cayla Platt, THE AMAZING RACE 33

Xavier Prather, BIG BROTHER 23 Winner

Cashay Proudfoot, LOVE ISLAND 3

Leo Temory, THE AMAZING RACE 23, 24, 31

Angela Rummans, BIG BROTHER 20

Javonny Vega, LOVE ISLAND 3

Shannon St. Clair, LOVE ISLAND 3

James Wallington, THE AMAZING RACE 32 Winner

Shan Smith, SURVIVOR 41

Kyland Young, BIG BROTHER 23

Desi Williams, SURVIVOR 35

Derek Xiao, BIG BROTHER 23

Cely Vazquez, LOVE ISLAND 2

For us as a viewer, the thing we’re probably the most excited about right now is simply the opportunity to see so many different competitors all have a chance to take on the gauntlet of this show, and to see a lot of Big Brother / Survivor people square off. There are a lot of bragging rights at stake here, so let’s just wait and see what happens in the end!

What do you think about this particular cast for The Challenge USA?

