Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 episode 20: Benston + Stabler!

Thursday night’s Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 episode 20 is going to be like no other, thought there’s a chance you knew that already.

What stands out about this story? Well, for starters, it’s going to be a huge crossover! Following a young girl’s abduction, Stabler knows that there is one person who can help solve the case: Olivia Benson. The two teams are going to work together, but these two will be out in the field, “just like old times.”

While we’ve seen Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay work together here and there over the past year-plus, but not always in the capacity where these two are together out in the field. This is what’s going to be make this episode both exciting and also nostalgic. They’ll likely fall back into some of their old tendencies and remember some of the work that they did together. They were iconic for so many years for a reason!

We know that the case is going to come first for the two of them and honestly, it’d be out of character for them if it suddenly didn’t. Yet, we do hope that within this episode, there is a chance to updates us on their personal relationship, as well. We know that they care about each other, and we’ve seen reminders of that time and time again. Will they eventually become something more? There’s been so much discussion about that over the years and eventually, we’d love to see them get there. It may not happen this season, but we’re pretty darn confident that Organized Crime will be renewed. We’ve already heard the good news when it comes to SVU.

