Saturday Night Live spoofs Paw Patrol with Oscar Isaac political attack ad

We knew there was a lot of fun content we could see on this weekend’s Saturday Night Live. However, we did not expect a Paw Patrol spoof.

Yet, this is what we got in the form of a political attack ad, one where host Oscar Isaac played a political out to unseat the current Mayor. Why? The entire team of first responders was made up of dogs. We don’t know if we’ve ever wondered about any of this in relation to Paw Patrol, but this was a pretty brilliant sketch and send-up of one of the most popular kids’ shows out there. If you are a parent who has sat through hours upon hours of this show over the years, you probably loved this. All of it was so silly and so well-written and in the end, fantastically done.

As for Isaac’s performance, it’s one of the reasons why this was so memorable. While he stumbled for a second at the opening, he ended up picking up steam as time went on. The line about the Mayor being his wife was so unpredictable and funny. Also, the entire ad was sponsored by Cats.

We actually think that this is something that SNL should lean more into here and there. The thing the sketch-show needs to do is find a way to get people talking about the show beyond just politics. Sometimes, you just need to talk things out in the writers’ room when it comes to things that viewers will understand all over the country. Paw Patrol is one. Whether you live on the East Coast, the midwest, or even California, you probably enjoyed every second of this.

