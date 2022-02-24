This Is Us season 6 spoilers: Will we see Zoe at any point?

We already know that so far on This Is Us season 6, we have seen a number of past loves from Kevin Pearson’s past and present. We had a chance already to see Cassidy and Madison on-screen, and we’ve even seen a younger version of Sophie in the past. (Whether she appears in the present is still somewhat of a mystery.)

So what about Zoe? Is there a chance at all that Melanie Liburd could grace the show again as her character? Given her recent departure from Power Book II: Ghost, it’s easy to assume she would be open.

New This Is Us video! Be sure to take a look below to get some more thoughts on this past episode of the series. Once you’re done with that, we suggest that you SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. There are more discussions on the way and we won’t want you to miss them.

Here’s the bad news: It doesn’t look like there are any big plans for Zoe to be featured at all coming up. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly after this past episode wrapped up, here is some of what co-producer Eboni Freeman had to say about if we’d see either her or Mama C down the road: “I can pretty much say that we won’t.”

Is that a bummer? Yes, but we also know that Liburd has another project in the works and she’ll be rather busy with that. It also did feel like things between her and Kevin were somewhat resolved when they had that chance encounter last season. It would have been nice to see her again, but it’s absolutely not something that was necessary for furthering on his journey. Meanwhile, Beth seemed to get some closure of her own in Tuesday’s episode when it comes to her future — she may not need another family gathering.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to This Is Us right now

Did you want to see Zoe at some point on This Is Us season 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! We will have more updates coming and we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







