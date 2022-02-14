Euphoria season 2 episode 7 spoilers: Lexi’s play + the last before finale

Euphoria season 2 episode 7 is set to arrive on HBO next week, and it goes without saying how important this one is. We’re talking about the second-to-last story of the season! There’s so much big stuff that has to happen here in order to properly set the stage for the finale.

Is it going to be emotional? Absolutely. We just hope that it is not completely devastating, as so many stories within this world can be.

At the forefront of this particular episode seems to be one thing more than anything else: Lexi’s play. Doesn’t that sound fun? Well, on the surface it could — but that’s before the plan actually starts. This is where everything could start to shatter, walls could come down, and there could be chaos. This is what happens when you seemingly base the play on some of your fellow classmates. Didn’t Lexi realize that this was going to lead to a divided reaction?

As for what else could be coming up, we imagine that we will continue to see whether or not Rue can fully recover. She tried her best to improve on this past episode, spending some time with Ali and trying her best to understand what happened. Yet, we don’t want to make any assumptions that things will stay better. Within the world of Euphoria, we’ve seen already that good things don’t stay good forever.

Just be prepared for something huge to happen by the end of this episode. It feels like we’re primed to see something big. This episode will carry directly into the finale, which we imagine on some level will build into season 3. That has, after all, already been confirmed.

