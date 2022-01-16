Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 7: Will Lauren testify at the trail?

Tonight on Power Book II: Ghost season 2 episode 7, there is one major thing that we saw: Lauren finding herself in trouble. Big trouble.

To be specific, she’s in a position where Davis is going to potentially throw her on the stand and find a way to effectively destroy her. Meanwhile, Carrie is also putting her in a position where Lauren’s life is very much at risk. The more that Tariq and his side knows, the more they can do what they can to keep her from taking down a whole operation.

New Power Book II: Ghost video! Take a look at some of our recent comments all about the show right now. Once you check it out, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! There are other updates on the way and we don’t want you missing any of them.

The biggest problem Lauren faces is simply her own naivete. She was put into a terrible position by Carrie, who manipulated her for her own greater good. She also comes from such a sheltered background and doesn’t quite understand what she’s found herself into.

At this point, we wouldn’t be shocked in the event that someone kills her. Also, we wouldn’t be shocked if someone removes her from this equation as quickly as humanly possible. This episode was a lot about legal posturing, and about preparing for an imminent trial. Almost everything at this point is falling apart, and that can even be said for the partnership between Saxe and Davis. Based on what we saw near the end of the episode tonight, it’s looking more and more like Cooper could be given the heave-ho before too long.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost right now

What did you think about the events of Power Book II; Ghost season 2 episode 7?

Do you think Lauren is in huge trouble at this point? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







