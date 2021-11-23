New Amsterdam season 5 fall finale spoilers: Reactions to Max ‘leaving’

In just over 24 hours you’re going to see the New Amsterdam season 5 fall finale — and you better believe this one will be dramatic.

Are Max and Helen really going to leave the hospital? We know that entering this episode, this is the #1 thing on some other characters’ minds. They want to know that New Amsterdam has a future and is properly being cared for. Veronica Fuentes has hardly showed herself to be some sort of steward out to improve the lives of those around her.

We’re still skeptical that we’re going to see two characters head overseas by the end of the episode — but isn’t the point of the show to continue to keep people guessing?

Here’s one thing that we can say for sure: A lot of people aren’t going to be thrilled with the idea of Max leaving the picture. Here’s some of what Jocko Sims (Reynolds) had to say to TV Insider:

To be honest, they’re not handling it that well. Max is going around attempting to get folks little parting gifts, and they don’t receive them well. Ultimately what they really want from Max is for him to stick around, as my character says at the beginning of the episode. We’re trying to manage, but I think it’s a double-edged sword. Look, it’s not even the fact that we’re losing our friend, the guy who’s been doing so well not only revolutionizing New Amsterdam, but attempting to tackle the healthcare system and affecting all of the characters at the same time and teaching them how they should put patients first. Not only is he leaving, but in that void, he’s bringing in this tornado of Veronica. So they’re mad.

Do we think that Floyd and some other characters recognize the sentiment behind what Max is trying to do? Absolutely, but they can feel both happiness for him personally and frustration professionally. Nobody wants to be stuck at this hospital with Fuentes forever!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to New Amsterdam right now

Where do you think things are going moving into the New Amsterdam season 5 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







