Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 2: Is Meredith leaving for Minnesota?







Entering tonight’s Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 2, it was abundantly clear that Meredith had an enormous decision to make. Would she go back to Seattle and the world she knew and loved, or opt to spend a little more time in Minnesota?

At the start of the episode tonight, Ellen Pompeo’s character realized that she could use a little bit of additional feedback. With that in mind, she opted to ask Amelia to come out — not only that, but eventually come on board in the event she stayed out there! There was a huge incentive to do so, since she would have a private lab and a chance to actually contribute in finding a cure for Parkinson’s. It took Amelia hardly any time at all to determine that she was on board.

For Meredith, however, the sentiment was different, and that was even knowing that 1) she’d be the face of the operation and 2) there was a potential love interest in Nick Marsh out there for her.

You see, one of the biggest hang-ups that Meredith had was that after her LONG virus battle, she had just started to get her life back in order in Seattle. Leaving that part of her world behind was too much for her to bear, even if she understood that this was a valuable opportunity for her. That’s why she sat down, thought about it, and came up with a compromise: She would set up a remote lab in Seattle, and then visit Minnesota once a week in order to take on things on the ground. This is all she could offer for the time being and, luckily, it was good enough to ensure she got the gig.

Odds are, Meredith’s attempts to cure Parkinson’s will be a huge part of the series moving forward.

