Is a WandaVision spin-off starring Agatha Harkness in the works?







We’ve known for a while that Disney+ would want to do at least something more within the world of WandaVision. After all, how in the world could they not? We’re talking here about what is, without a doubt, one of the biggest shows in the streaming service’s short history.

Even with all of this in mind, we’re still surprised by some of the specific reports that are coming out today. According to Variety, Disney+ is in the process of developing an Agatha Harkness-led dark comedy. Kathryn Hahn would reprise the role that she played in the original show, while Jac Schaeffer, who was the head writer on WandaVision, would both write and executive-produce the new show.

There is something rather unique about this idea from the start, mostly because the vast majority of Marvel-themed properties to date have followed strictly heroes. This one is a little bit more complicated, but we know that Agatha is a pretty layered character.

So why not do a season 2 of WandaVision simply all about Scarlet Witch? It’s because there are some other plans in the works for the character. It’s hard to recreate the formula of the first show, so trying to do so would be setting it up to fail. There’s a reasonably good chance that we’ll see something else with her in Disney+ eventually, but we’ve certainly come to know that the MCU tends to be incredibly secretive with some of their long-term plans.

We have at least seen over the past couple of months a real willingness from Disney+ to keep some of their Marvel properties around. For example, we know already that a season 2 of What If…? is coming down the road. Meanwhile, on the live-action front there is also going to be a Loki season 2 coming down the road.

