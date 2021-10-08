Is Toheeb Jimoh leaving Ted Lasso, Sam Obisanya role in season 2 finale?







Is Toheeb Jimoh leaving Ted Lasso, and his role of Sam Obisanya following the events of the season 2 finale? We know that entering this article, there could be questions aplenty out there all about this subject.

So why would there be any reason to worry about this at all? It’s all because of the offer Sam got to leave the team back in episode 11. There are a lot of reasons to consider it: He could be at a club closer to his family also boost the profile of soccer in Africa more on the international stage. Entering the finale, it was clear that he was strongly considering it.

The reasons for him to stay, meanwhile, were pretty clear: He loved the majority of his teammates! Not only that, but he very-much has feelings for his boss Rebecca. They were together for a time, but she realized that she needed to think through some of her feelings before determining if the two would end up being a couple.

Our feeling before the finale was that Sam could very well leave, but find his way in the already-renewed third season. It could be similar in a way to what happened with Jamie Tartt, who Man City brought back after he saw a reduction in playing time back in season 1. After he starred in a Love Island-esque reality show, he ended up finding his way to Richmond. While there circumstances between these two are clearly different, there is a chance that the end result could be the same.

Here is the great news that we can offer now: Sam did not leave. He chose to stay with Richmond after the club was promoted to the Premier League and there is so much more that he wants to do there. He seems ready to embrace whatever his future could be, and that includes owning a Nigerian restaurant!

Do you want to see Toheeb Jimoh stick around Ted Lasso as Sam Obisanya?

