Big Sky season 2 episode 3 spoilers: ‘You Have to Play Along’







Want to get a little more news on Big Sky season 2 episode 3? There are a handful of things to be interested about right now, but let’s start with the mystery of it all.

For whatever reason, ABC has yet to release all that much in the way of information on the next new episode. The only thing that is out there right now is the title: “You Have to Play Along.” That could be an instruction, a warning, or a message buried within some part of the case. There is a LOT of big stuff likely coming here, and that could be one of the reasons why the network is keeping things under wraps.

What we do have a feeling about entering this episode is rather simple: We’re going to see a real escalation when it comes to what Jenny and Cassie are up to. We know that they’ve been tackling a lot as of late when it comes to Ronald, but now they’ve also got a new threat in town they have to deal with, as well. Based on what we’ve seen so far, Big Sky is just going to be one of those worlds where there is ALWAYS a problem, and there will almost always be a cliffhanger, as well.

In the end, we’re still reeling from the surprise of Legarski’s twin. What would this show do without some of these big, buzzworthy moments?

