Magnum PI season 4 episode 2 sneak peek: They’re back in the Ferrari!







Tomorrow night’s Magnum PI season 4 episode 2 is going to be a fun one for SO many reasons, but let’s start with Magnum and Higgins. After the two were apart for the premiere, she is officially back in Hawaii! Not only that, but she and Magnum are going to be back at work, and reminded almost immediately that in their world, very few things actually do go according to plan.

Want some more evidence of this very thing? Then just take a look at what we’ve got below! In this sneak preview you can see Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks’ characters back on the road, doing a good bit of what they do best: Tracking down someone for one of their cases. The problem, of course, is that this person isn’t altogether interested in stopping their car to speak with a couple of private investigators. Because of this, we’ve got a car chase going on! There’s a lot of veering around on the road but eventually, their target gets away. Because they’re in a Ferrari, it’s hardly the sort of thing that they can take off-road.

In the end, one of the most important things entering this episode is that the two get back in the rhythm of things. Oh, and that of course they figure out how to help TC, who finds himself in an extremely precarious position over the course of this episode. After all, he and Shammy are going to find their helicopter hijacked in the air! They’ll have to find a way to survive and, more than likely, they’re going to need help.

If you do love top-notch action sequences, we’re pretty confident that you’re going to like this Magnum PI episode. It’s hard to imagine anything otherwise!

