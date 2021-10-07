Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 3: Kate Walsh’s big Addison return!







Next week on Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 3, it’s finally here: Kate Walsh is back as Dr. Addison Montgomery.

Even heading into this season, we know that this return was one of the most-hyped things all about it! Walsh will be back for more episodes beyond just this, and we’ll just have to wait and see how this story plays out.

The first thing we should note is that there’s a massive heat wave in the city of Seattle during this episode. That will kick off in Station 19, but we don’t necessarily get the sense that you have to watch that episode in order to enjoy what’s coming up here.

For the time being, we suggest that you check out the full Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 3 synopsis for even more info on what lies ahead:

“Hotter Than Hell” – Seattle’s favorite redhead returns and graces the Grey Sloan halls with her experience and expertise as she attempts to help Richard teach the newest crop of residents. Meanwhile, Meredith has a decision to make, and Link confides in Teddy on an all-new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, OCT. 14 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Guest starring is Jason George as Ben Warren and Kate Walsh as Dr. Addison Forbes Montgomery.

Who wants to bet that this decision from Meredith has a thing or two to do with the offer she has in Minnesota? There are a lot of things going for her there, including her own lab and then also an opportunity to be around Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman), if she really even wants that. We know that he is going to be a series regular for at least the rest of the season so with that, there’s going to be a lot of opportunity to explore some of these dynamics.

