





There was a new episode of The Masked Singer on Fox tonight and to the surprise of no one, some of these performances were weird. As a matter of fact, the giant singing baby may be the closest thing that we’ve had to pure nightmare fuel on the series in some time.

So who ended up being eliminated? Ultimately, it was the Baby — no more nightmares for any of us! This voice was so eccentric and strange and with that, we knew it had to be a really distinct voice! As it turns out, this voice was none other than famous comedian Larry the Cable Guy. There was no way he was ever going to stay on the show all that long.

There is a certain irony to Larry being under this mask, similar to when we saw Kermit the Frog on the show in the past. Larry the Cable Guy himself is a character, one who not everyone realizes is a character but very much one nonetheless. So, effectively, this entire bit was a performer singing as a character while being another character within that. Pretty meta, no? We do love that Larry was willing to be the Baby, given that it was one of the more embarrassing costumes of the season.

In general, we are enjoying this season, but at the same time it does feel as though there are some parts of the show that are starting to get predictable. Some of the guesses are a little too wacky and it feels like the show is reaching for a number of buzzworthy segments. Take, for example, watching Jenny McCarthy eat a hot pepper. Did we really need that? There is some good talent, though, so that helps to keep things compelling from a singing standpoint.

