The Conners season 4 episode 4 spoilers: Dan and Louise’s wedding!







Want to get some more news on The Conners season 4 episode 4? There is another new episode poised to arrive on ABC next week. In the end, this is definitely one that you’ve been waiting for. After all, this marks the wedding of Dan and Louise — an event so many of us have been waiting a good while to see!

Of course, and as is the case with any other TV wedding out there, not everything will be going according to plan. Brace yourself for disasters aplenty in here as these two characters try and tie the knot. Weather could get in the way, other characters could start causing problems, and let’s just cross our fingers and hope in the end that all parties involved are flexible. They’re going to need it in order to make everything work out.

Below, we’ve got the full The Conners season 4 episode 4 synopsis with some other insight as to what is coming up next:

“The Wedding of Dan and Louise” – It’s Dan and Louise’s wedding day, but it’s a far-from-perfect walk down the aisle, especially when a weather report forecasts that a tornado is headed for Lanford creating chaos and surprises on “The Conners,” WEDNESDAY, OCT. 13 (9:00-9:31 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

At the moment ABC hasn’t confirmed all that much when it comes to what is coming up beyond the wedding, so that’s something that will require a certain degree of patience.

When The Conners first started up, we weren’t altogether sure that we’d ever get to a moment like this with Dan. Yet, kudos to the writers for giving it time, and for the producers for casting the perfect person in Katey Sagal to come on board. Her history in sitcoms makes her such a fantastic match for John Goodman.

