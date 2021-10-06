In the Dark season 4 premiere date hopes: When could it air on The CW?







Following the season 3 finale airing this week on The CW, do you want to get a sense as to the In the Dark season 4 premiere date? We’ve got a few things to talk through within this piece as we look a little bit more to the future.

The first thing that we should note here is pretty simple: There is a season 4 coming to the network down the road! This was renewed many months ago, so the folks at the network never wanted you to worry anything here. This is in spite of In the Dark being one of the lowest-rated shows on the network; its live viewership for season 3 was actually reasonably steady, though, compared to season 2. There’s clearly something that The CW likes in this property, as it has both stability and also a premise that makes it stand out a little bit more from the pack.

For the time being, we should go ahead and tell you that there is no official season 4 premiere date; not only that, but there probably will not be one for a good while still. We imagine that we’ll waiting until at least the spring or summer of next year to get more of the show. There’s no evidence that the network will hurry anything along here since, ultimately, they don’t need to. They know that In the Dark can successfully air in the summer without fail and with that in mind, summer is where the show will likely remain.

We would expect that things would start to become clearer on In the Dark season 4 in the first four or five months next year; at that point, we also think that some video previews will surface here and there.

