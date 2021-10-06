Chicago Med season 7 episode 4 spoilers: Will’s big pitch







Are you curious to see more of what’s coming on Chicago Med season 7 episode 4? This is an installment that carries the title of “Status Quo, a.k.a. the Mess We’re In.” (There’s a funny episode quirk with this show; every title has any many words as the season we’re in.)

So what’s going to be coming up this time around? This will be a huge story for Will Halstead, mostly due to the fact that he has some big goals that he is working to achieve! One part of this upcoming episode will be about him working to make them happen … but whether or not they do is an entirely different story.

Below, we’ve got the full Chicago Med season 7 episode 3 synopsis with more news as to what is coming up:

10/13/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Charles helps Dylan with a longtime patient who was recently diagnosed with schizophrenia. Stevie, Maggie and Vanessa investigate the legitimacy of a patient’s cancer diagnosis. Crockett is caught off-guard. Will pitches a new medical technology. TV-14

Of all of the stories that are mentioned in here, the Crockett and Will ones are by far the most interesting — from our vantage point, they are the only two with some significant staying power amidst the larger narrative! We still need a larger window into Crockett, being that this is a guy who doesn’t tend to open himself all that much and whenever he does, it does not necessarily work out in the end. For example, he was getting close to Natalie and soon after that, she left. We do tend to think that on some emotional level, the character is still recovering from that.

Because we are so early on in the season, there are a lot of opportunities to see things shift and change. We’ll just have to wait and see what transpires here…

