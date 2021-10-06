Yellowstone season 4: The future and potential mortality of John Dutton







Like so many of you, we are absolutely very-much excited to see Yellowstone season 4 on the air. The premiere is coming in just over a month! That means we will have updates on a number of important characters within the ensemble — and of course, along the way also understand further what happened with the cliffhanger at the end of season 3.

For a good while now, we’ve operated under the assumption that John Dutton is going to survive getting shot at the end of season 3. That isn’t to demean what happened to him; rather, it’s an acknowledgment of the importance of Kevin Costner to this show. It’s just rather hard to fundamentally know what the world of Yellowstone would look like without him as a part of it! We’re expecting John to make it, but that doesn’t mean he will operate 100% as the same man.

So how could this near-death experience change John? In the immediate aftermath, it goes without saying that he’s going to do whatever he can to get revenge — there’s a reason why “every body pays” is a tagline for the new season.

There is also another idea that we’d love to see the writers explore, and it has a good bit to do with legacy. John knows that he’s not getting any younger, and we’ve gotten the sense already that a number of his moves have been done with the intention of planning for the ranch’s future without him. This should be a life-or-death crisis that accelerates that further. He has to look at himself in the mirror more, question where he’s at, and also some of what’s best for the long-term future of the ranch. This could be the largest exploration of mortality that we’ve seen on the show to date.

Provided John lives, how do you think the experience will change him entering Yellowstone season 4?

