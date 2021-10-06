Riverdale season 6 premiere date at The CW; will it be final season?







Given that tonight marks the season 5 finale, what better time than the present to discuss a Riverdale season 6?

There are a few different things to dive into here, but the best place to start is simply with the good news: For one, the show has been renewed for most of the year! It had to be, given that filming started months ago and prior to that, the writing staff needed to get the story together.

All things considered, you’re also not going to be waiting all that long to see what lies ahead. While typically CW shows have a hiatus of at least four and a half months, Riverdale season 6 is actually going to premiere in a new timeslot on Tuesday, November 16 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time. The show is going to follow The Flash, which is another longstanding hit on the network with an extremely dedicated audience.

So what questions now remain? The largest one for us has to do with the long-term future, given that season 6 / season 7 is when things start to get a little more difficult for long-running shows. Original cast options will be expiring before too long, and that will raise questions as to whether or not the core wants to move on and do other things. Many of the Riverdale actors have done film projects in the off-season, so will they shift over and do more of that full-time? The only thing we hope is that if some major cast members are interested in leaving soon, Riverdale recognizes it in advance and chooses to conclude the show. The ensemble is one of the reasons why this works and personally, we’d prefer an early conclusion over something that goes on for a little bit too long.

