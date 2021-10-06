Dexter: New Blood spoilers: How will Harrison factor in?







One of the more intriguing things about Dexter: New Blood is that clearly, Showtime wants to make this a story about family. After all, Dexter is seeing his sister Deb inside his head, largely as his inner conscience. Meanwhile, it’s been confirmed already that you will see an older version of Dexter Morgan’s son Harrison, played in the new series by The Good Lord Bird actor Jack Alcott.

Suffice it to say, Alcott’s got a real challenge moving into the revival. Harrison was so young in the original show that it was hard to have much of a take on him. Things are a little bit different now, largely due to the fact that there’s such a time jump and through that, Harrison will be a little more independent — and also have a specific purpose.

If you did not know already, Yvonne Strahovski will not be returning for New Blood as Hannah. With that in mind, Harrison will be back more on his own, doing whatever he can to find the title character. Judging from what Alcott said himself recently to Entertainment Weekly, the journey will eventually take him to Iron Lake, New York, where he will spend some time with Michael C. Hall once and for all:

It’s been a long time and I haven’t seen him and I’ve been looking for him. What I can say is that Harrison has had a really rough time for the past eight years. Like, it’s not been great. He learns that his dad is not dead and goes to find him. That’s what you see for the first two-thirds of the season, sort of intermittent sprinklings of me, this mystery stalker. It’s me following him, trying to confirm his identity. I’m finally able to see him and confront him. It’s just a heartbreaking scene and a really fun one to film. I mean, every single scene I got to do with Michael was just the coolest thing ever.

Of course, amidst all of this Dexter may have his own problems. Remember that a missing-persons case could be what awakens his Dark Passenger again after it was dormant previously for a substantial period of time.

Remember, Dexter: New Blood will premiere on Sunday, November 7.

What do you expect to see from Harrison on Dexter: New Blood?

