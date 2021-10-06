Squid Game leads to a real-life phone number crisis







It’s long been a common rule in TV and film to make sure you are using fictional phone numbers in the story. Why? It’s simply a matter of caring about people on the receiving end.

As fantastic and shattering as Squid Game may be, someone on board the Netflix series did not get the memo. There is a number listed on a card given out to game participants on the show, and it just so happens to lead to a real number that people are calling. As in, thousands of people. Because of this, let’s just say that a certain someone is probably going to have to change their number after the fact.

Speaking in a new interview with Koreaboo, here is what this unidentified “certain someone” had to say about their crisis:

“After Squid Game aired, I have been receiving calls and texts endlessly, 24/7, to the point that it’s hard for me to go on with daily life … This is a number that I’ve been using for more than 10 years, so I’m quite taken aback. There are more than 4,000 numbers that I’ve had to delete from my phone and it’s to the point where due to people reaching out without a sense of day and night due to their curiosity, my phone’s battery is drained and turns off.”

Now, here’s the good news: A source close to the situation tells Entertainment Weekly that Netflix will edit out the number in question. Unfortunately, isn’t the damage done at this point? Thousands of people already have the number written down and things live forever on the internet.

From our vantage point, we don’t think everyone calling the number intended to be cruel or to harass anyone. They may have been expecting a situation like with Better Call Saul, where real phone numbers are used for Easter eggs or marketing purposes. That’s not the case here.

Nonetheless, Squid Game is still fantastic, and we really hope the powers that be come up with a great idea for a season 2.

Are you surprised about this particular Squid Game incident?

