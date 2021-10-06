Grey’s Anatomy season 18 spoilers: Kate Walsh on Addison’s return







Grey’s Anatomy season 18 is now firmly underway, and signs point to there being some big stuff that’s coming. It’s hard for there not to be when you consider the arrival of Kate Walsh! She’s a longtime member of the show family (she had a whole spin-off!), and we’re of course excited to see what she brings to the table from here.

So will everything be smooth sailing between Addison, Meredith, and Amelia? We wouldn’t count on that. After all, Kate Walsh points out to TV Insider that there are a lot of milestones that her character has missed over the years:

“The fact is, she hasn’t been back for pretty poignant events in Grey’s history, like Derek’s funeral, Meredith’s children and [former sister-in-law] Amelia [Shepherd’s] child … You can’t help but feel like the prodigal daughter is returning.”

Because of her absence, there could be some hurt feelings; she and Amelia had such a relationship on Private Practice and there’s a lot that the two could talk about across this multi-episode arc. We’re sure that we WILL hear more about what Addison has been up to and have a better opportunity to get deeper insider her head … or at least so we hope.

In this same article, show boss Krista Vernoff notes that there have been times in the past when she has tried to get Walsh back, potentially in order to chime in on some of this stuff. However, the scheduling hasn’t worked out for a number of different reasons. With Grey’s inching ever closer to the end of the road (whenever that may be), we do think that Krista has a real interest in honoring the show’s past as much as possible. Hence, us getting a chance to see Addison back now.

