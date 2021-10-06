Bachelor in Paradise season 8: Is it renewed, canceled at ABC?







Following tonight’s big finale, can you expect a Bachelor in Paradise season 8 renewal? Or, is it more likely the show gets canceled? Just as you’d expect, we have a few things to talk through here.

So where do we start? Well, let’s keep things simple: For the time being, nothing has been officially confirmed over at ABC. Yet, we’d also say that a season 8 is largely a foregone conclusion.

In a world where fewer and fewer TV shows get any sort of mainstream appeal, The Bachelor franchise manages to pull it off. Paradise is an opportunity for ABC to generate some easy ratings in a period of time where networks otherwise struggle; it also creates more of a universe around all of its shows and allows people to revisit some familiar faces. The network tried at first to capitalize on The Bachelor / The Bachelorette with Bachelor Pad, but that didn’t quite work. This has shown to be FAR more successful.

Provided that Bachelor in Paradise is renewed, we would anticipate that the show will be back on the air in the summer of 2022, using cast members from Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette, plus also cast members from The Bachelor in the new year and the season of The Bachelorette that follows.

We also wouldn’t be surprised if a few people from this season come back — take, for example, someone like Natasha who got such a raw deal for most of this season. We think that ABC would for sure ask her, but trying to determine a Paradise cast so far in advance is tough. For starters, you don’t know if certain people would be interested; also, there’s a chance they could be in a relationship! We’ll have a better sense of this when we get around to the spring of 2022.

