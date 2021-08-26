Big Brother 23: Was Derek Xiao or Claire Rehfuss evicted?







Who was evicted on Big Brother 23 tonight — Derek Xaio or Claire Rehfuss? Both of them have campaigned throughout the past few days, and we know that there are going to be some big reactions from the audience at home.

It’s no offense to Claire, who seems to be a genuine superfan of the game, but Derek has quickly turned into a fan favorite this season. He’s been an underdog almost from the start and fought hard to even be where he is at this point. The unfortunate truth for him is that he made a critical error not using his BB Bucks to play earlier this week — all he had to do was beat Alyssa and if he did that, he was safe. He’s such a physical threat that we can’t blame Sarah Beth for targeting him; leading into the show tonight, it was almost certain that he was going to be the one evicted.

